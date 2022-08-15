Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of N. Weber Street and E. Fontanero Street. The area is west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the area while the motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

