Funeral and procession Monday at 11 a.m. for fallen El Paso County deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fallen hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be honored Monday with a funeral procession and service.

El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery lost his life on the evening of Aug. 7 while stopping the gunman at the scene of a deadly shooting in a Security-Widefield neighborhood. Authorities say the gunman also killed his estranged wife, Marine Corps veteran Alexandra Paz. He later took his own life.

Fellow law enforcement say Peery’s actions prevented the loss of life that night from being even greater.

“He put himself in the line of fire to save others,” one friend said.

Since Peery’s passing, there has been an outpouring of tributes to the fallen officer, including a large memorial outside the sheriff’s office headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs and a flag-raising ceremony with a moment of silence. Monday morning, the community is invited to say a final goodbye.

The schedule of events Monday is as followed:

At 10 a.m., Peery’s casket will arrive at New Life Church, accompanied by his family and a law enforcement convoy. A formation of uniformed law enforcement will be waiting outside the church. Peery and his family will then be escorted inside by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit and combined Honor Guard.

At 11 a.m., the memorial service will begin. The service is open to the public and will also be carried live on KKTV and kktv.com. A parking map for the church can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The church is located at 11025 Voyager Parkway. Carpooling is highly advised.

Immediately following the service, an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church and return to the sheriff’s office downtown. The public is invited to line the procession route, listed below. The Colorado Springs Police Department says drivers can expect delays along the route from noon until about 3 p.m.

