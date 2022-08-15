Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:49 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
15-year-old last seen in east Colorado Springs missing for 2nd day
Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside...
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
Photo of crash scene on Trout Creek Road (CR 231) near Forty Road on Aug. 14, 2022. Photo...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in suspected DUI crash near Woodland Park
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

Latest News

Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Boston police help groom get to his wedding
Photo of crash scene on Trout Creek Road (CR 231) near Forty Road on Aug. 14, 2022. Photo...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in suspected DUI crash near Woodland Park
GRAPHIC WARNING: A secret treatment center in Ukraine has already been hit by shelling several...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine: Front line medics save lives as war rages
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use