84 minors and 141 adults rescued as part of nationwide sex trafficking operation in August

Operation Cross Country.
Operation Cross Country.(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
(KKTV) - Following a two-week operation in August, the FBI is reporting 84 minors were rescued from child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

Operation Cross Country is an annual campaign that is focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking. The FBI works with multiple law enforcement agencies across the country to execute the operation. On top of the minors rescued were 37 “actively missing” children who were found.

In all, the FBI is reporting they located 141 adult victims of human trafficking and identified or arrested 85 suspects. The average age of victims located during this year’s Operation Cross Country was 15.5, while the youngest victim discovered was 11 years old.

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.?”Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize. As we did in this operation, the FBI and our partners will continue to find and arrest traffickers, identify and help victims, and raise awareness of the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations.”

If you suspect child sex trafficking in Colorado, you can call 844-CO-4-Kids.

The FBI Denver Field Office is expected to provide more on the operation on Tuesday.

