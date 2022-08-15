2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning, shattering the front exterior.

The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood.

WMFR on scene of an RV into building at Pierce & Colfax. Two people inside the RV, both taken to hospital. Firefighters rescued a dog that was also inside. Structure is damaged, our technical rescue team will be working to shore it up. No one injured inside the business. pic.twitter.com/jz4MUJHfiq — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 15, 2022

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

