2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop

The crash scene at the Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood on Aug. 15, 2022.
The crash scene at the Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood on Aug. 15, 2022.(West Metro Fire Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning, shattering the front exterior.

The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

