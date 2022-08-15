2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning, shattering the front exterior.
The collision was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.
