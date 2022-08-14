Watch for donation scams following El Paso County deputy’s death

Some red flags to look for.
By Katie Pelton and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One week after a local law enforcement officer was slain in the line of duty, tributes have poured in from across the state and nation.

Deputy Andrew Peery lost his life last week while trying to stop an armed suspect in Security who had just killed his estranged wife. Gunman John Paz would go on to take his own life after shooting Peery and Alexandra Paz.

Many people have been seeking ways to help the family of this fallen hero. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has set up a fundraiser for those wishing to donate,

Unfortunately, scammers expect an outpouring of generosity during tragedies like this and are quick to cash in. To make sure you are truly donating to Peery’s family and not to an opportunistic crook, consumer reporter Katie Pelton has some red flags to watch out for.

First: Watch for anyone asking for donations to be made by gift card, wiring money or Bitcoin. That’s a clear sign that it’s not a reputable fundraiser.

Also, never trust your caller ID. Scammers can make it look like they are calling from an official entity, such as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep an ear out for vague claims. The scammer won’t tell you specifics on how your donation will be used.

Scammers may try to trick you into donating by thanking your for a donation you never made.

Watch out for similar names to well-known charities. Scammers will use that tactic to make you think you’re giving to a real organization.

Pelton recommends always doing your research before donating, never allowing anyone to rush you into making a donation, keeping a record of your donations and then reviewing your statements to make sure they match, and sticking to donating by credit card or check -- always the safest option when donating money.

There is currently just one verified fundraiser for Peery’s family, the aforementioned one set up by the sheriff’s office. It’s under the Hugh A. Martin Scholarship Fund at any Chase Bank. More details can be found here.

