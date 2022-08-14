Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9,...
People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. The House select committee will have its first public hearing in its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is expected to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air from the burning car before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in Washington.

It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many on Capitol Hill remain on edge after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities said the man, whose identity has not been released, crashed into the barricade and that as he was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The man then opened fire, firing several shots into the air as police approached.

Capitol Police said the man shot himself as the officers neared. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said “it does not appear the man was targeting any member of Congress” and that investigators are examining the man’s background as they work to try to discern a motive. Both the House and Senate are in recess and very few staff members work in the Capitol complex at that hour.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported and police do not believe any officers returned fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
15-year-old last seen in east Colorado Springs missing for 2nd day
Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside...
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Police: Parent charged with child abuse after reportedly shooting child with bow and arrow

Latest News

Spot storms today become more widespread this week
Hot today, storms increasing this week
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Police: Parent charged with child abuse after reportedly shooting child with bow and arrow
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
15-year-old last seen in east Colorado Springs missing for 2nd day