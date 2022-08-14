Pedestrian seriously hurt in suspected DUI crash near Woodland Park

Photo inset: Martin Reynolds, facing charges of vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI.
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Woodland Park late Saturday night.

Police say the 63-year-old victim was crossing Trout Creek Road when she was hit by an oncoming car. She was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs; her condition Sunday morning is unknown.

The road was shut down between Forty Road and Mane Street for nearly five hours while Teller County deputies and state troopers investigated. The roadway was reopened around 2:45 a.m.

The suspect driver, identified as 61-year-old Martin Reynolds, was booked into the Teller County Jail on DUI and vehicular assault charges. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

State Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

