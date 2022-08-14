Community writes letters to Ukrainian refugees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Families now have a way to write letters to Ukrainian refugees that are still impacted by this war.

Project Colorado Cares is partnering with libraries across El Paso County, Pueblo County, Security and Aurora. So far, they have received over 400 messages saying things like, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Let’s Be Friends Forever.’ These letters have come from everywhere including Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and even as far as Afghanistan. Even Air Force Academy cadets, Native Americans, farmers and homeless people have taken the time to write letters.

This is also being endorsed by the Office of Governor Jared Polis. The Director tells 11 News this project will help children that feel stressed from this ongoing war.

“It shows the support for children,” said Melody Alvarez, Director of Family and Children Services, Pikes Peak Library District. “We know the development of children so we know what their stress and trauma levels are. This is something that will light up their world when they receive these letters. It is so important to contribute the love.”

“Coloradans show their love and support for Ukrainian refugees,” said Steve Popovich, Project Lead, Project Colorado Cares. “We noticed that local moms and kids were sad and frustrated and they wanted a way to express their feelings. I wanted a mechanism to allow them to feel empowered and to make a difference in some small way.”

Project Colorado Cares’ goal is to send 500 letters to them by the end of August. If interested, head to your local library during their operating hours.

