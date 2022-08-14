2 drivers killed in Aurora after speeding car runs red light

By Lindsey Grewe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver blew through a red light in Aurora early Sunday morning, killing both themselves and another driver.

Aurora police say a northbound Honda sedan was speeding when they missed the light and slammed into a Lexus in the middle of the intersection. The Lexus burst into flames after impact.

Both drivers died on scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The collision was reported just after 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Tower Road and 40th Avenue. The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or has video of the crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.

