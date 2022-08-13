MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton.

Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on crutches. She also has a black and white emotional support dog.

If you see her or have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

Have you seen Lillian Enyeart? She's 15, last seen in 3400 block of E. La Salle St. @ 9pm on Aug. 12. She was wearing light colored hoodie/blue jeans, grey backpack, and is on crutches. She has a black/white emotional support dog. Call 719-390-5555 immediately if you see her. pic.twitter.com/hru6hIpSft — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 13, 2022

