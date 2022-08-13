MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton.

Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on crutches. She also has a black and white emotional support dog.

If you see her or have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
The Old Spaghetti Factory
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
Machelle Williams says that minutes after getting an email that she had bought a new phone, she...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

Latest News

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Police: Parent charged with child abuse after reportedly shooting child with bow and arrow
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
File photo.
Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure
Hot and Dry Weekend
Continued Heat