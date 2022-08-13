MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton.
Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on crutches. She also has a black and white emotional support dog.
If you see her or have any information, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.