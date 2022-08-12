WATCH: Flag raising ceremony at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is holding a flag raising ceremony Friday to honor fallen Deputy Andrew Peery. Deputy Peery was killed in the line of duty on Sunday August, 7, 2022.
This ceremony will be streamed on the 11 Breaking News Center, which can also be found at the top of this article. This ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Friday.
During the flag raising ceremony Vermijo Avenue will be blocked between Tejon Street and Cascade starting at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The flag will be used to drape around his coffin.
Deputy Peery’s funeral will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church.
