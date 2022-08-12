WATCH: Colorado School District 14 Superintendent talks priorities for school year

WATCH: Colorado School District 14 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
By Carel Lajara
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Superintendents across southern Colorado are sitting with digital anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to discuss challenges and priorities for the 2022-2023 school year.

Through specific questions covering a variety of topics, from school safety measures to staffing shortages and even changes to COVID-19 protocols, superintendents are explaining their ideas on how to improve their district, what to expect this year, and how families, students, and staff can support them.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW with Superintendent for D14 Dr. Elizabeth Domangue at the top of this article.

