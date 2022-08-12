Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.

After about an hour of grooming and 1.2 pounds of fur shaved off, Alfie was a completely different dog. See his transformation photos above.

HSPPR says, “Underneath all that fur was a charming pup with the sweetest smile. We gave him a little sweater to make up for the loss of hair, but it was obvious that Alfie didn’t mind his haircut.”

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.