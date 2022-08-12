Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look

What a transformation! Meet Alfie!
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.

After about an hour of grooming and 1.2 pounds of fur shaved off, Alfie was a completely different dog. See his transformation photos above.

HSPPR says, “Underneath all that fur was a charming pup with the sweetest smile. We gave him a little sweater to make up for the loss of hair, but it was obvious that Alfie didn’t mind his haircut.”

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal collision in a residential driveway on Lantana...
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
Machelle Williams says that minutes after getting an email that she had bought a new phone, she...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

Latest News

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders
Dry and Hot Weather Continues
Hot & Dry
Funeral preparations for Deputy Andrew Peery
New Life Church hosts third law enforcement funeral in four years
August, 2022
In-depth conversation: How to talk to your kids about fentanyl in Colorado