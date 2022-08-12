Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves

Suspected fuel thief.
Suspected fuel thief.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects.

According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.

A video of the suspects can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The blue vehicle in the video was stolen and has since been recovered by police. Police now need help identifying the suspects.

Call 719-553-2441 with information.

