The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

The Old Spaghetti Factory
The Old Spaghetti Factory(The Old Spaghetti Factory)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022.

In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.

“We’re excited to bring The Old Spaghetti Factory to the Colorado Springs area,” said Chris Dussin, Chairman of The Old Spaghetti Factory. “This is a great community and we believe that our family friendly focus will prove to be a very popular option for local residents and visitors.”

The new restaurant will be located in the First and Main Town Center at 3101 New Center Point.

For more information on The Old Spaghetti Factory, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Machelle Williams says that minutes after getting an email that she had bought a new phone, she...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal collision in a residential driveway on Lantana...
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

Latest News

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
WATCH: Flag raising ceremony at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
WATCH: Flag raising ceremony for fallen Colorado Deputy Andrew Peery
WATCH: Flag raising ceremony for fallen Colorado Deputy Andrew Peery
File Graphic
CDOT offers discount on haircuts to raise awareness on motorcycle safety
8.12.22
Hot & Dry