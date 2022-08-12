The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022.

In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.

“We’re excited to bring The Old Spaghetti Factory to the Colorado Springs area,” said Chris Dussin, Chairman of The Old Spaghetti Factory. “This is a great community and we believe that our family friendly focus will prove to be a very popular option for local residents and visitors.”

The new restaurant will be located in the First and Main Town Center at 3101 New Center Point.

