MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30

Felicia Martinez.
Felicia Martinez.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30.

Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30 and reported missing on Aug. 15. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.

The CBI adds that “newly developed” information indicates she may have been last seen with a man named “Dave.”

Call 720-850-2770 with information .

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal collision in a residential driveway on Lantana...
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
Machelle Williams says that minutes after getting an email that she had bought a new phone, she...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

Latest News

8.12.22
Continued Heat
The flag raising ceremony was held Friday outside the El Paso County Sheriff's office ahead of...
Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket
COVID vaccine
COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics
Suspected fuel thief.
Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves