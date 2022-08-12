Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animal shelters across the country are seeing a rise in animals coming through their doors, including in southern Colorado.

11 News spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, who saw a 24% increase in animals from this summer to last summer, which includes strays and surrenders.

“That can be due to a number of reasons, whether that’s somebody moving to a new house and that doesn’t allow pets, or financial reasons,” said spokesperson Cody Costra.

HSPPR reports owner surrenders are up 40% so far in 2022 compared to 2021 for cats and dogs. Strays are up 17% so far in 2022 compared to 2021 for cats and dogs.

“Summers are little bit busier at animal shelters, really across all the United States, because more people are outside. Your pets want to be outside too, which it’s easier for your pets to get lost and we pick them up... The summertime is also kitten season so more kittens are being born,” said Costra.

HSPPR has some tips to possible avoid surrendering, as well as preventing your pet from becoming a stray:

-Make sure to evaluate your current situation, if you can add a pet into the mix, including housing, children and other pets you already have.

-Visit the shelter in person to see if you are a good fit for that animal

-Keep you animals on a leash outside

-Make sure your pets are micro-chipped, and that the information on the chip is updated

