Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery.

A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.

Peery was one of two victims killed in a shooting Sunday in Security. The other victim was reportedly the suspect’s wife.

Dozens gathered for the flag raising.

“The community loves him,” said attendee Joe Duran. “He deserves our recognition for what he did.”

Another man there, Jack Casey, said Colorado Springs has a close-knit feel at such a tragic time.

“We realize that we are, in essence, a small town. We’re closely effected by losing any of any of our officers ... To honor one of our fallen first responders, I think it’s something we have to do.”

A growing memorial atop a patrol vehicle continues to grow with flowers, balloons, and notes nearly one week since Peery died.

