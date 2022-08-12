COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics

WHEATRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a health alert on Friday for people who received COVID-19 vaccines at two clinics.

The alert is for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the following locations between the following dates:

1. Wheatridge-based Colorado Family Clinic: 4990 Kipling St., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033. (About 190 doses possibly impacted) from Feb. 3 to June 28.

2. Denver-based Servicios de la Raza: 3131 W 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80204. (About 594 patients possibly impacted) from Oct. 9, 2021 to April 24.

CDPHE provided the following information on why the recommendation to get revaccinated was issued:

-Colorado Family Clinic received a total of 190 doses of Pfizer vaccine but did not maintain the required temperature data or records of the number of vaccine doses it administered between February 3, 2022 and June 28, 2022. COVID-19 vaccines that have not been stored properly may be less effective and, in the absence of appropriate temperature logs, CDC and CDPHE believe revaccination is appropriate. Up to 190 Colorado Family Clinic patients may be impacted by this event and require revaccination but the exact number is unknown due to the clinic’s defunct status and missing patient data. CDPHE has terminated Colorado Family Clinic from participation in the CDC COVID–19 Vaccination Program, though Colorado Family Clinic notified CDPHE of their permanent closure on June 28, 2022. CDPHE has also notified the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).”

-Revaccination is also recommended for 594 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at Servicios de la Raza between October 9, 2021 and April 24, 2022. During a routine vaccine inventory review, CDPHE found that some vaccines administered by Servicios de la Raza during this time were administered past their beyond-use date. As soon as CDPHE alerted Servicios De La Raza to issues with vaccine administration, the clinic made appropriate changes to their operations and have demonstrated compliance and correct operations. The clinic is working closely with CDPHE to alert those affected and schedule revaccination appointments.

If you have questions about the health alert and how you should get revaccinated, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.