Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years for bank robberies

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - 46-year-old Jared Lincoln has been sentenced by a judge to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force.

“Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald committed four takeover-style robberies, all while he was under supervision for previous bank robberies,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Fitzgerald clearly knew the consequences of his actions and still chose to break the law and terrorize his victims. This lengthy sentence is appropriate for this defendant; keeping him behind bars helps keep our communities safe.”

In a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a press release, “On October 9, 2020, the defendant entered the same MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver. He approached the gate to the teller line with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. He ordered bank employees, both present during the previous MidFirst robbery, to access the vault room. The defendant forced all the bank employees into the vault room. He said, “If the cops come, there will be a shootout” and ordered the employees to open the safe. The defendant removed cash and left the bank.

On April 13, 2021, the defendant entered the Power Credit Union on East Evans Avenue in Pueblo. He asked to speak to the manager. He displayed a robbery note threatening the employees. He directed employees into the vault and ordered them to open it. At one point, the defendant told a credit union employee he would take them hostage if the police showed up. He removed cash and left the credit union.

On July 20, 2021, the defendant entered the Wells Fargo Bank on West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun that he kept in a holster on his hip and was clearly visible to the employees. He stated in a loud voice he needed to speak with a manager about fraudulent checks. He identified himself as a law enforcement official. When the manager spoke with him, the defendant displayed a note that said “This is a robbery. I am armed with a gun.” He ordered the employees to the vault and ordered the manager to put money into a bag he provided. He then left the bank.”

“Bank robberies are crimes of violence that traumatize the victims, and we are dedicated to seeking justice for those victims,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We are grateful for our partners at the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task force for their work and commitment to hold bank robbers accountable.”

The judge sentenced the defendant on August 10, 2022. He was also sentenced to five years supervised release.

