Colorado to spar over discrimination case in Supreme Court

Same-sex couples wedding cake decorators.
Same-sex couples wedding cake decorators.(Davidlud / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its anti-discrimination law in the face of a challenge by a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples.

Lorie Smith, who runs a graphic and website design business in the Denver-area, says that state law requiring her to serve all customers violates her right to free speech.  The Supreme Court said it would only consider the free speech issue in deciding whether a law that requires an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

The case is expected to be heard this fall.

