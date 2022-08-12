Colorado drivers reminded to use caution and follow laws with school back in session

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many students are already back in the classroom while other school districts are getting ready to welcome students back in Colorado.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been issuing simple warnings and reminders the past few weeks about following traffic laws.

“As students return for the new school year, we remind the public to use extra caution when driving near schools, bus stops, crosswalks and playgrounds,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Patrol Captain Clifford Kindred. “Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff at the schools. We ask everybody to be alert and take it slow.”

Law enforcement agencies statewide are asking drivers to stop for school buses while they are loading or unloading children along with adhering to school zone speed limits. Parents and guardians should also take the time to go over pedestrian and cycling safety with their kids.

“Students should feel safe going to and from school, whether they are walking, riding the bus or riding a bicycle,” Kindred added. “Anyone dropping off or picking up children make sure to park in designated areas only and don’t double park or block intersections. Please do your part to ensure the students of Pueblo County have a safe and happy school year.”

In 2021, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) shared a report stating the leading causal factors for crashes in school safety zones during a three-year study were inattentive driving, following too closely, and failure to yield the right of way. In that report, CSP added crashes were three times more common in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours.

