CDOT offers discount on haircuts to raise awareness on motorcycle safety

By KKTV
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind motorcyclists about safety on the road. To date this year, there have been 89 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roads. Most of those deaths have occurred in El Paso County, according to CDOT.

On Friday CDOT is partnering with a local hair salon to “share a simple message — the only cuts they should be getting is by a barber”. This partnership is with Lisa’s mobile salon and the The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum.

There will be a 50% off discount on haircuts for riders and others at the event.

The event is happening at Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum (19 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903) and goes from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday.

This is part of CDOT’s campaign to encourage motorcycle riders to wear helmets, gloves, and boots to avoid an injuries on the road.

