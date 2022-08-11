Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado.

More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!

Nationally, the average is sitting below $4 for the first time since early March.

Gas prices across the country as of Aug. 11, 2022. States in dark red remain the most expensive, with averages between $4.36-$5.39. Prices in dark blue boast the cheapest averages in the country at $3.49-$3.60. (AAA)

Colorado as a whole is sitting just 2 cents over the national average at $4.01. The most expensive gas in the state can largely be found in the western half.

Unleaded gas averages in Colorado as of Aug. 11, 2022. (AAA)

To view an interactive version of the above map, click here.

Below are the cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo as of Thursday, courtesy of GasBuddy.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS

$3.74: Sam’s Club, 1850 E. Woodmen Road

$3.75: Costco, 5885 Barnes Road

$3.75: Costco, 5050 N. Nevada Ave.

$3.75: Everyday, 1823 N. Circle Drive

$3.77: North Circle Gas Stop, 1233 N. Circle Drive

$3.78: Maverik, 6955 Campus Drive

$3.78, Murphy Express, 4010 Lee Vance View

$3.79: Conoco/7-Eleven: 2825 Briargate Blvd.

$3.79: 7-Eleven: 6482 N. Academy Blvd.

$3.83: Sinclair/7-Eleven, 1901 N. Academy Blvd.

PUEBLO

$3.59: Shell, 1812 W. US 50

$3.59: Conoco/7-Eleven: 3522 N. Elizabeth St.

$3.59: Sam’s Club, 412 Eagleridge Blvd.

$3.64: Circle K, 601 W. US 50

$3.69: Conoco/Alta Convenience, 2801 N. Elizabeth St.

$3.72: Phillips 66/Alta Convenience, 3201 Lake Ave.

$3.72: Loaf ‘N Jug, 2405 W. Northern Ave.

$3.74: Loaf ‘N Jug, 2202 W. 18th St.

$3.74: Loaf ‘N Jug, 2119 E. 4th St.

$3.74: Loaf ‘N Jug, 420 Eagleridge Blvd.

To check your city, click here.

