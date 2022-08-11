WATCH: Colorado Senator Michael Bennet discusses veterans health care bill
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Senator Michael Bennet will meet with veterans in Colorado Springs to discuss a bill that was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden meant to expand veterans’ health care.
The PACT Act will expand VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
