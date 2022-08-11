WATCH: Colorado Senator Michael Bennet discusses veterans health care bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Senator Michael Bennet will meet with veterans in Colorado Springs to discuss a bill that was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden meant to expand veterans’ health care.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 10:45 a.m.

The PACT Act will expand VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.