TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups

An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups.

WECT reports the otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, king tide and a storm.

“The team at the aquarium researched and shared meaningful naming ideas based on the native habitat of Asian small-clawed otters and the unique circumstances of when they were born. We’re sharing the top four trios of names and asking our community to vote for their favorite,” said Shannon Anderson, the otter keeper at the aquarium.

The aquarium team shared the following trio of names with their explanations:

  • Stella, Mae and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)
  • Padma, Bulan and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers — the Giant Padma, Anggrek bulan, the moth orchid; and Melati putih, the Arabian Jasmine)
  • Tala, Reyna and Ula (bright star, queen and small one)
  • Java, Bali and Nusa (volcanic islands in Indonesia)

The aquarium is taking votes here.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

