Suspect accused of borrowing cell phones to make a call, while stealing money from people’s Venmo accounts, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of going to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ campus in May committing an alleged Venmo scam is said to be back on the streets, according to police.

Colorado Springs residents are being told to look out for this man, believed to be 18 year old Katah’gi Hopkins.

Venmo theft suspect (Colorado Springs Police)

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s financial crimes unit first investigated the string of crimes in May. They say, victims reported a man walking up to them asking to borrow their phone to make a quick call. Detectives say victims reported that the suspect often had stories to explain why he needed someone else’s phone. Some victims described him as charming to officers. They say, when handed the phone, the suspect was transferring money from people’s Venmo accounts.

“I just wanted to get out to the public that he’s active again and just trying to spread the word that people shouldn’t hand their cell phones over to people that they don’t know,” says detective Ray Wetzel.

Police say the suspect was arrested in May in Douglas County on similar charges CSPD is looking at now. They expect he was carrying out the same scam in Lone Tree.

Detectives with CSPD’s financial crimes unit say they’re aware of 16 victims in Colorado Springs, totaling up to $15,000 in theft.

“Sometimes it may be 6 transfers of $500 for a total $3000. Other times, it’s two transfers of $200, so I’m not exactly sure why,” Detective Wetzel said.

If you know anything, you’re asking to give Colorado Springs Crime Stoppers a call at 719-634-STOP.

