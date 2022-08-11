Police in Pueblo ask for help tracking down theft suspects
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping surveillance photos can help them identify two theft suspects.
The photos can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. Police didn’t share when or where the crime happened, but they say a green Kawasaki motorcycle was taken.
If you recognize either person in the photos below, you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.
