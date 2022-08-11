Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - As the fentanyl crisis continues in Colorado, first responders are on the front lines of facing a possible narcotics exposure every day.

The Monument Police Department is reporting an officer had to be hospitalized following an incident Wednesday night. Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle was spotted in a parking lot near Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive.

“A female occupant was found to be in control of the vehicle at that location and was contacted by officers,” part of a news release from Monumen PD reads. “She was found to have a warrant out for her arrest. Drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics were also discovered while officers were in contact with the suspect.”

Police did not elaborate on the type of narcotics that were in the vehicle. Soon after the suspect was taken into custody, an officer started to “not feel well” and was taken to the hospital. That officer was released from the hospital later that night.

Kaitlyn Lynch, 27, was arrested on multiple charges.

