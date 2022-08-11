MISSING: 63-year-old Pueblo West man not seen since Aug. 8

David Edwards
David Edwards(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing man.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old David Edwards was last seen Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in Pueblo West. His family says he left to the grocery store and never returned home.

If you have seen him since then, you’re asked to call 719-583-6250.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with Gov. Jared Polis on Cash Back checks and more.
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton
Colorado Sen. Pete Lee
Colorado lawmaker representing El Paso County faces a felony charge

Latest News

Hiring bus drivers
El Paso County school districts still struggling with bus driver shortage; offering incentives for drivers
Dry and Quiet Weather
Continued dry...for now
The funeral will be hosted at New Life Church on August 15
Funeral plans for Deputy Andrew Peery
She claims the hackers stole the money in mere minutes.
WATCH - Westcliff woman robbed of tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency