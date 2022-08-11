Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday.

Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the area of 1502 Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Police were searching for a “smaller” SUV, possibly a white Blazer, along with a Blue Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta. No other suspect description was available last time this article was updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with Gov. Jared Polis on Cash Back checks and more.
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

Latest News

Dry and Hot Weather Continues
Hot & Dry
Dry and Hot Weather Continues
Dry and Hot Weather Continues
District leaders say a bulk order through the state health department is due to arrive by mid...
Harrison District 2 announces bulk Narcan order will bring it into middle and high schools
File photo.
Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure