Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday.

Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the area of 1502 Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

Police were searching for a “smaller” SUV, possibly a white Blazer, along with a Blue Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta. No other suspect description was available last time this article was updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.