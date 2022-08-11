Funeral and procession set for Colorado officer killed in the line of duty, public invited

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The funeral arrangements for fallen El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery have been set and the public is invited to honor his life.

Peery was killed in the line of duty Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area while responding to a reported shooting. Also killed that night was Marine Corps veteran Alexandra Paz.

A flag-raising ceremony is scheduled to start outside the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. on Friday. The flag will be used to drape the coffin of Deputy Perry. The public can expect Vermijo to be blocked between Tejon and Cascade from about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

On Monday Aug. 15 his funeral will be held. The Sheriff’s Office says starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, a law enforcement funeral service with full honors will commence to honor the life and mourn the Line of Duty Death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery at New Life Church located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. This service will be open to the public.

Following the service, an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church. The public is invited to line the procession route and join us in honoring Deputy Peery. Details on the procession route along with parking information for the church can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The sheriff’s office says carpooling is “highly advised.”

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, a convoy carrying Peery and his family is expected to arrive at the church. All attending uniformed personnel are asked to form up outside the main church entrance to greet their arrival no later than 9:30 a.m. and remain in formation until Deputy Peery and the family are escorted inside by the EPSO Mounted Unit and combined Honor Guard. An EPSO designee will organize this formation. Once Deputy Peery and his family are inside the church, sanctuary seating will commence for all attendees.

Click here for the full release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here for more details on the incident that occurred Sunday night, including information on the suspect.

Funeral procession route. (EPSO)

Route. (EPSO)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.