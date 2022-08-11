Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal collision in a residential driveway on Lantana...
Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal collision in a residential driveway on Lantana Drive on Aug. 11, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.

Officers believe the woman was hit by a family member pulling into the driveway.

“Investigation found that a family member was taking other family to the airport. When the driver returned the ... female was struck in her driveway and was determined to be deceased,” a police department spokesperson wrote on the CSPD blotter.

We are working to get more information from police and will update this article as we learn more.

