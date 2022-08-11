Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.

Officers believe the woman was hit by a family member pulling into the driveway.

“Investigation found that a family member was taking other family to the airport. When the driver returned the ... female was struck in her driveway and was determined to be deceased,” a police department spokesperson wrote on the CSPD blotter.

We are working to get more information from police and will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.