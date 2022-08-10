WATCH: State discusses goal of transitioning all school buses to electric
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and others are highlighting a new law aimed at saving school districts money while protecting the health of our youngest Coloradans.
Watch above as officials introduce a part of the new law, which is focused on transitioning the state’s schools buses from gas-run to electric!
