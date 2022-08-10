WATCH: State discusses goal of transitioning all school buses to electric

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and others are highlighting a new law aimed at saving school districts money while protecting the health of our youngest Coloradans.

Watch above as officials introduce a part of the new law, which is focused on transitioning the state’s schools buses from gas-run to electric!

Read more about the bill here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
Standoff in Colorado Springs 8/8/22.
Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully to Springs police
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 8/8/22.
Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy
11-year-old Zachary Sabin
Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County

Latest News

Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in the line of duty; suspect, 2nd victim found dead
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Colorado Cash Back Q&A: Why didn’t I get the full amount?
8.10.22
Continued dry...for now
8.10.22
Warm and sunny