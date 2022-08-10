Survive and Thrive: City of Colorado Springs launches program to help local businesses recovering from the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs and Exponential Impact have partnered to launch a program called Survive and Thrive: Propel COS. This grant program will help local Colorado Springs businesses that are “struggling with the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Greene, with the City of Colorado Springs says, “the goal of Survive and Thrive is to offer intensive support to companies to their long-term resiliency, ability to create jobs, and increase community cohesion to strongly recover from the pandemic as a city”.

This is the third iteration of the program, with this round of funding being focused on applications from businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. “This includes those businesses disproportionately impacted due to the pandemic including tourism, hospitality, event venues, sports venues, and performance venues,” says Greene. Businesses that were ineligible for previous financial recovery opportunities will also be prioritized, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Officials say businesses that apply can get up to $50,000 in grants, along with mentorship and learning opportunities but must be able document how they were negativity impacted by the pandemic and describe how the grant would help them survive and thrive.

If awarded a grant business owners are expected to participate in a two month program. “This doesn’t take a lot of time but businesses participating in the program will benefit from having access to mentors and networking opportunities, as well as in-person workshops,” says Vance Brown, Interim Director of Exponential Impact.

“What I loved about the program was we were in cohorts so they were three other business owners going through very similar situation is that I was and we also had a mentor. Another local small business mentor,” says Heather McBroom, founder and CEO of Precision Services. “The cohort was great for meeting weekly, touching on different topics, seeing how we were doing, and then once a month we would all meet and there would be different topics. So it could be finances, it could be marketing, it could be all of these things relevant to our business. And so exponential impact was giving us some new ideas that maybe we hadn’t thought of in our businesses.”

The grant can be used to pay for rent, maintenance, payroll and utility costs.

The Survive and Thrive program is eligible for “small businesses and micro-businesses between one to five hundred full-time employees and non-profits that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations.”

The City is financially supporting this endeavor through their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. The ARPA allocation being used for this grant program is slightly over $1.2M.

Applications opened on Wednesday, August 10 and will close on September 2, 2022. For more information on the program of to apply, click here.

