Structure fire reported in southwest Colorado Springs
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in southwest Colorado Springs.
The fire department was called out to Neal Ranch Road just after 5:30 a.m. The first arriving crew reported seeing flames in the home.
The home is located in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.
This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.
