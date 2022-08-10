Structure fire reported in southwest Colorado Springs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in southwest Colorado Springs.

The fire department was called out to Neal Ranch Road just after 5:30 a.m. The first arriving crew reported seeing flames in the home.

The home is located in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

