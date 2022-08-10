Monkeypox vaccine dashboard launched in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Health officials in Colorado have launched a vaccine dashboard as they continue to combat and learn more about monkeypox.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the dashboard will provide information on the number of monkeypox vaccine doses administered, the number of people vaccinated with a dose of monkeypox vaccine, along with daily and cumulative doses administered over time.

The public can expect data to be updated Tuesday through Friday at about 4 p.m. The state first started administering monkeypox vaccine on May 27.

“We continue to prioritize providing timely updates to the state’s response to the monkeypox outbreak,” said Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “Providing information on the state’s extremely limited supply of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government allows the public to see how quickly we are administering this vaccine to at-risk Coloradans.”

As of Wednesday, more than 3,000 doses have been administered in Colorado.

Click here to visit the dashboard.

