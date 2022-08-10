Monkeypox vaccine dashboard launched in Colorado

Monkeypox vaccine dashboard in Colorado 8/10/22.
Monkeypox vaccine dashboard in Colorado 8/10/22.(CDPHE)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Health officials in Colorado have launched a vaccine dashboard as they continue to combat and learn more about monkeypox.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the dashboard will provide information on the number of monkeypox vaccine doses administered, the number of people vaccinated with a dose of monkeypox vaccine, along with daily and cumulative doses administered over time.

The public can expect data to be updated Tuesday through Friday at about 4 p.m. The state first started administering monkeypox vaccine on May 27.

“We continue to prioritize providing timely updates to the state’s response to the monkeypox outbreak,” said Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “Providing information on the state’s extremely limited supply of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government allows the public to see how quickly we are administering this vaccine to at-risk Coloradans.”

As of Wednesday, more than 3,000 doses have been administered in Colorado.

Click here to visit the dashboard.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
Standoff in Colorado Springs 8/8/22.
Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully to Springs police
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 8/8/22.
Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy
11-year-old Zachary Sabin
Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County

Latest News

8/10/22
WATCH: Developments in COVID-19 treatments in Colorado
Survive & Thrive: Propel COS Grant program
Survive and Thrive: City of Colorado Springs launches program to help local businesses recovering from the pandemic
EVRAZ in Pueblo.
EVRAZ soliciting proposals for North American properties
WATCH: Colorado governor discusses EPA funding to transition school buses from diesel to electric