MISSING: 63-year-old man last seen in Pueblo West
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing man.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old David Edwards was last seen Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in Pueblo West. His family says he left to the grocery store and never returned home.
If you have seen him since then, you’re asked to call 719-583-6250.
