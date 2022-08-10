MISSING: 63-year-old man last seen in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing man.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old David Edwards was last seen Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in Pueblo West. His family says he left to the grocery store and never returned home.

If you have seen him since then, you’re asked to call 719-583-6250.

MISSING PERSON: David Edwards, 63, reported missing by family. Last seen 11 a.m. Aug. 8, when he left his Pueblo West home to go to grocery store. He is 6-1, 135 lbs, grey hair/hazel eyes. Driving a 2017 blk Kia Sportage w/temp plates. If you see him call PCSO @ (719)583-6250. pic.twitter.com/ow0ZkRkS1O — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) August 10, 2022

