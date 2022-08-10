Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new...
Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new record in Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said Halley’s fish was 3 pounds heavier than the previous record that was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

According to the department, this was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish in April using a rod and reel also in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy and Fly Fishing. Those current records can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in the line of duty; suspect, 2nd victim found dead
Standoff in Colorado Springs 8/8/22.
Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully to Springs police
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 8/8/22.
Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Boy paralyzed hopes to return to school
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher
Alex Paz
Marine Corps veteran allegedly killed by her husband, same man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy