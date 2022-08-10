Marine Corps veteran allegedly killed by her husband, same man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed with 11 News that Alexandra Paz was identified as the female shooting victim following a horrific scene Sunday night in El Paso County.

11 News spoke to the mother of Paz, Rosie Kelley, who shared more about her daughter and the impact she had while alive. Kelley explained Paz served with the Marines for five years before being medically discharged for a foot injury.

“She was the type of person that would brighten up any room when she walked in, especially with her smile,” Kelley said of her daughter. “She was a very avid animal lover. If the animal needed to be rescued, she rescued it.”

Kelley explained Paz was in the process of divorcing her husband before the shooting that claimed her life and one that claimed the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery while he was responding. The acts of violence were carried out Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Kelley added. “It makes me happy that you and a couple other outlets have reached out to me so that she’s not just known as the woman on the lawn. She’s not just a faceless person, she’s a person who matters.”

Kelley says the plan is to have Paz’s body taken back home to Oregon where she will be laid to rest with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery. Her grandmother and grandfather were also laid to rest there.

“She had so much more of life left in her, so much more to give,” Kelley stated.

The family is working to put together a fundraising effort to help with funeral costs. Last time this article was updated, information on the fundraiser was not available.

