Friday Night Endzone preview: Vista Ridge High School football

The Vista Ridge Wolves were only picked to win four games last season, but shocked the division finishing 7-4.
By Lauren Kirkley
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Vista Ridge Wolves were only picked to win four games last season, but shocked the division finishing 7-4. With the 2022 season right around the corner, they’re looking to turn even more heads.

When attempting to make a run in the playoffs last year, Mike Vrana says by that point they were “running off of fumes and injuries.” In just his second year as head coach, Vrana’s main priority was to implement something he says the program has not had in the past; disciplined weight training. His first plan of preparation for the upcoming season was to hit the weight room heavily beginning in January.

Aside from their strength, the team has improved tremendously on both sides of the ball in this offseason. Luckily for their historically elite offense, they return two big assets in starting quarterback Brayden Dorman (Arizona) and wide receiver Bebe Hills (Washington State.) The two emphasized repeatedly how strong their offense looks and how much their defense has improved.

Vrana spoke on how difficult it was in the past to get 5A schools on their schedule because of being considered “not good enough.” Nevertheless, they’ll kickoff their season against the Legend High School Titans on August 26th and he says... “we’re ready.”

