EVRAZ soliciting proposals for North American properties

EVRAZ in Pueblo.
EVRAZ in Pueblo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KKTV) - It is unclear what will happen to EVRAZ’s Pueblo location if the company’s North American subsidiaries are purchased, but EVRAZ is looking for buyers.

EVRAZ issued a brief news release on Wednesday stating they are “launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries.”

The company adds the process is being run through the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and as part of the process, the “possible” transaction is subject to certain laws. On top of following the laws, it will require approval from relevant sanctions authorities.

Click here to read the full release.

11 News has multiple calls out to EVRAZ for follow-up questions and clarification.

EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel” is in Pueblo and was established in 1881, according to the company. At the Pueblo location they produce rail, pipe, rod and coiled reinforcing bar.

