Colorado police officer charged with internet luring of a child

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who swore to protect and serve the community is now facing charges of internet luring of a child in Colorado.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced 45-year-old Timothy Hyatt turned himself in on Wednesday following an investigation that started in February. According to investigators, Hyatt was communicating with someone online whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

“Hyatt used multiple social media platforms and a variety of online identities,” part of a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reads. “During the virtual interactions, Hyatt made many sexually explicit advances toward the young teen.”

Hyatt’s bond has yet to be set. Hyatt is a sergeant with the Denver Police Department.

