1 killed in plane crash near Denver

The scene in Englewood on Aug. 10, 2022.
The scene in Englewood on Aug. 10, 2022.(KUSA)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot was killed Tuesday after their plane went down near a FedEx building in Douglas County.

The small, single-engine plane missed the building and crashed in an open field off Grasslands Drive in Englewood. South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from the scene just after 1 p.m.

The pilot was the sole occupant on board. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

