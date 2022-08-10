1 killed in plane crash near Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot was killed Tuesday after their plane went down near a FedEx building in Douglas County.

The small, single-engine plane missed the building and crashed in an open field off Grasslands Drive in Englewood. South Metro Fire Rescue and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from the scene just after 1 p.m.

The pilot was the sole occupant on board. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Tragically one fatality occurred. No other occupants were on board. The plane crashed in an open field with no other injuries. Victim identification will be handled by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office and NTSB will handle the crash investigation. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 9, 2022

