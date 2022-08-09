Weekend storm in Denver temporarily shutters some Water World attractions

Undated photo of Water World in Denver.
Undated photo of Water World in Denver.(Water World Colorado)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Water World says it’s still cleaning up following a downpour in Denver over the weekend.

The water park announced Monday that several attractions were either closed or opening late. On Tuesday, the park updated the following closures and delays remained in effect:

Slides at River County (delayed opening Tuesday)

Pirates Plunge and Warming Pool (delayed opening Tuesday)

Zoomerang and Warp Speed (Closed Tuesday)

Thunder Bay (delayed opening Tuesday so employees can finish cleaning the pool)

The park said it appreciated everyone’s patience in the storm’s aftermath.

