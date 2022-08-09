Pikes Peak bringing back sunrise openings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Greet the day from 14,000 feet up! Pikes Peak is bringing back its sunrise openings!

On Aug. 27 and Sept. 11, the Pikes Peak Highway will open from 4:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m. to allow visitors a chance to view the sunrise from the summit. The new summit house will also open early during the event.

This is the first time since 2018 that the mountain is hosting sunrise visits. In 2019, the event was canceled due to construction on the summit house, and COVID came along the following year.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of our sunrise openings this year. This is a spectacular and peaceful way to enjoy the first morning light from the top of America’s Mountain and a great chance to also check out the new and improved Summit Visitor Center.”

Those wishing to attend must purchase their tickets in advance. Visit DrivePikesPeak to reserve your spot! No tickets will sold on site during the sunrise openings.

