Community, agencies pay respect to fallen deputy in the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community and law enforcement is showing their support by dropping off flowers and notes for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery. There is even a picture of Deputy Peery tapped on the side window of the patrol car. Deputy Peery’s wife also stopped by the memorial.

Before Deputy Perry worked for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, he worked with the Bakersfield Police Department in California. The District Attorney there is sharing more about the Deputy, saying “We are very sad to share the news that EPSO Deputy was killed in the line of duty. He was a Kern native and previously employed at the Bakersfield Police Department. His late father, David Peery, was an officer for Los Angeles and later a Kern County District Attorney Investigator in Bakersfield, California. Our hearts and prayers are with his family.”

Governor Jared Polis also released a statement which reads, “My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others.”

Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. spoke with 11 News today and says law enforcement puts their lives at risk for everyone everyday so the loss of one of their own is hard.

“It just hits the community and hits our family,” said Gonzalez Jr. “In El Paso County, we are saddened and we are grieving. We are going to take some time to make sure that we take care of the family and that we we grieve and that we recover. It’s going to take a while.

Commissioner Cami Bremer also spoke with 11 News about how Deputy Peery dedicated his life to helping others.

“Our deputies and lieutenants who strap on the El Paso County Sheriffs Office badge are risking their lives, putting it on the line and they don’t know if they are going to come home,” said Bremer. “They are willing to do that for our community and when something like what happens, it hits home. It’s really hard.”

Commissioners Bremer and Gonzalez Jr. tell 11 News once information for Deputy Deery’s service is completed, they will release it.

