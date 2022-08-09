Colorado Springs police ask for help on cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are continuing to reach out to the public for help on a cold case murder.

On Tuesday, CSPD reshared information on an Aug. 9, 2008 stabbing that claimed the life of Renan Garcia-Leon.

“During the investigation, it was learned that two unknown male suspects approached the victim and demanded money,” police wrote in a social media post. “When Mr. Garcia-Leon refused, a physical altercation occurred, and Mr. Garcia-Leon was stabbed. Despite continued follow-up interviews and investigation, the suspects in Mr. Garcia-Leon’s murder were never identified.”

If you have any information you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

The stabbing occurred at the El Dorado Apartments, 3967 E. Bijou Street. Click here for the Cold Case profile.

