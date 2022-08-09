Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday.

The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.

Last time this article was updated, police were still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and early into the investigation there were no signs of impairment. The officer is expected to survive, details on how severe his injuries are were not available.

